WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8163 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 27,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,209. WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

