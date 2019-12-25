WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $32,524.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

