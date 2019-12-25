Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 24th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $567.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

