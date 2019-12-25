WePower Achieves Market Cap of $3.65 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One WePower token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitbns. Over the last week, WePower has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $309,146.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WePower Profile

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,221,473 tokens. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Sistemkoin, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

