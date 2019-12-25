Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.15 and last traded at $89.06, 1,740,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,000,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on W shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $179,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,363.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,508. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

