WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.90 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and $60,166.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,586,962,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 973,766,602 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, Tidex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

