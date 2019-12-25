Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Down 42.1% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $723,168.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

