Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $77.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.66 million and the lowest is $74.65 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $82.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $316.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.87 million to $320.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.20 million, with estimates ranging from $310.71 million to $325.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 138,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

