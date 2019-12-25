Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Wanchain has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007125 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.