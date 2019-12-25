Waltonchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,174,846 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, COSS, Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, Allbit, DragonEX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

