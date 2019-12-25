Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Price Up 100%

Vycor Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:VYCO) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 90,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 667% from the average session volume of 11,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

