vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Up 13.4%

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) rose 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 615,411 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 129,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTVT. ValuEngine cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -3.57.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,369,863 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,849,315 shares of company stock worth $10,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.