Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces None Dividend of $1.95

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.21. 357,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,687. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

