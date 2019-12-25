VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.83

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 18429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VOLVO AB/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Research analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

