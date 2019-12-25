Vodi X (VDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $389.00

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Vodi X token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $331,581.00 and $389.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

