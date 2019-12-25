Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 312.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares during the period.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,195. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.94 million, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.