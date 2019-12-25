VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.09

VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:VTS) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.092 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of VTS stock traded down A$0.48 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$237.50 ($168.44). 7,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$232.95.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNGD US Total Market Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.