Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,148.21

Shares of Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,148.21 and traded as low as $1,050.00. Vitec Group shares last traded at $1,065.00, with a volume of 1,288 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vitec Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $485.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,148.21.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.