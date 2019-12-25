ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,006. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Argus began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

