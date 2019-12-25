Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 298,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

