Veros (VRS) Market Capitalization Hits $55,147.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Veros has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market cap of $55,147.00 and approximately $4,648.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.01194934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

