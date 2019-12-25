Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.78.

VCEL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $796.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.07 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vericel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vericel by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

