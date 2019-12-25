VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.33 on December 27th

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.