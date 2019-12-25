Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.36. 51,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,029. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $199.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.