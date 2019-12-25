Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4493 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.66. 36,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,817. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.78 and a 12 month high of $159.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

