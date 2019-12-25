Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1969 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.07. 331,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.