VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.3519 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $16.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32.

