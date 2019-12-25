VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.00. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 5,869,219 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $1.4162 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Russia ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

