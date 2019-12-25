VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.00. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 5,869,219 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $1.4162 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Russia ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.72%.
VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)
Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.