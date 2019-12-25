VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.06.

MOTI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

