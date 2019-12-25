VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16 on December 30th

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.
GDXJ traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 17,447,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159,537. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.
About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
