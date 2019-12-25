ValuEngine Upgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.