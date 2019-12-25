ValuEngine Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,247,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

