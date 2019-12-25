ValuEngine Downgrades Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) to Strong Sell

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,663. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.
In other news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Curo Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
