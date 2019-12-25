ValuEngine Downgrades Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) to Strong Sell

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,663. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

