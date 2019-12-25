Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Valeritas stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Valeritas has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valeritas will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of Valeritas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Valeritas as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

