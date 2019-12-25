USD Coin Price Hits $1.01 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $521.06 million and approximately $230.58 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro and Korbit. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.01735794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 520,418,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,567,080 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Kucoin, FCoin, Hotbit, CPDAX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, OKEx, CoinEx, Crex24 and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

