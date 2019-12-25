Unit (NYSE:UNT) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.75, 1,808,467 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average session volume of 720,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.51.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Unit by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unit by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 165,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 80,690 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

