Unification (UND) Market Cap Reaches $317,578.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Unification has a market capitalization of $317,578.00 and $37,934.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

