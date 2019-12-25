UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UMB Financial by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $68.81. 55,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.