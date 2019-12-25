Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.46

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.46 and traded as high as $298.59. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $298.39, with a volume of 97,025 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.38.

The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.36 and its 200-day moving average is $255.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 768,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 552,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 477,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,124,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 412,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

