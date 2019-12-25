TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 164,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $381.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.27. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.