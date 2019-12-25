Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0014 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

