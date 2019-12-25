TransferCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $146.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,887.00 and $146.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Get TransferCoin alerts:

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,197,862 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

