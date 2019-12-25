TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 36,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

