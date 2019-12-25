TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.44, approximately 93,545 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 66,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Get TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.