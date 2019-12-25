Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, approximately 46,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 12,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

About Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

