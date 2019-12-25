TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $33,065.00 and $203.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,830,712 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

