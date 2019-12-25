Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.86

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.86 and traded as high as $86.53. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 72,448 shares trading hands.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth about $10,928,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 41.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

