Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading Up 12.2%

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.03, approximately 242,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 81,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $409.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 154,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

