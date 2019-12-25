sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $11.33 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00013506 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $1,441.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 11,517,777 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

