Sterlite Industries India Limited (SLT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.30 on December 26th

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2962 per share by the mining company on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Sterlite Industries India has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.34.

Sterlite Industries India Company Profile

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

